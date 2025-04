This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora and Bishop of Clonfert, Michael Duignan, has paid tribute following news of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis.

The Vatican confirmed his death this morning at 6.35am Irish time.

The pope had appeared in public just yesterday, greeting crowds on Easter Sunday.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM news this morning, Bishop Duignan said he learned of the Pope’s passing with profound sadness.