Bishop Eamonn Casey’s remains moved from Galway Cathedral Crypt

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bishop Eamonn Casey’s remains have been moved from Galway Cathedral Crypt

The decision has been taken by Galway Diocese following a number of months of discussion within the church and with Bishop Casey’s family

Eamonn Casey became Bishop of Galway in 1976 and resigned in May 1992 following the revelation that he had fathered a son with American woman Annie Murphy.

A year ago, an RTÉ documentary examined the Catholic Church’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse against the former bishop of Galway.

It included an interview with Dr Casey’s niece Patricia Donovan, who claimed that her uncle first raped her at the age of five and that the sexual abuse continued for years.

The investigation also confirmed that Bishop Casey was formally removed from public ministry in 2007 by the Vatican, following child sexual abuse allegations.

That restriction continued for the last ten years of his but life but was never publicly disclosed.

Bishop Casey died in 2017 and was buried in the crypt beneath Galway Cathedral following a funeral which was attended by 1600 people.

Last year’s documentary prompted an intense discussion on whether his remains should be allowed remain in the crypt, along with other Bishops of the diocese.

The diocese requested time and space to discuss the matter.

A statement released by the Diocese today says that with the assent and cooperation of members of the late Bishop Eamonn’s family and following prayers for the dead, his mortal remains have been moved from the Crypt and entrusted to the care of his family

It goes on to say that it’s the family’s express wish that the arrangements they have made for Bishop Eamonn’s final resting place remain private.

His family have also requested that their privacy be respected at this time.

