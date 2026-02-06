Bish fury as new school fails to make the grade

‘Depression’ has turned to ‘anger’ at St Joseph’s Patrician College (the Bish) this week as management, staff and parents have been left reeling by the Department of Education’s failure to identify its new school building as a priority project.

Despite more than 20 years of planning, and approval from the Department of Education dating back to 2020 to proceed with proposals to relocate the school from Nuns’ Island to Dangan, the all-boys secondary school has been left off the Department’s funding priority list.

More than 750 pupils attend the school’s overcrowded and aging facilities in the city centre, on a site that was designed for 450 students.

It has no outdoor sports facilities, no lunch space which forces students to go up the town at lunch time, and inadequate space in to provide for Special Education Needs (SEN).

Planning permission was granted in 2024 for the development of a new school building on lands in Dangan, secured as part of a land swap agreement with the University of Galway which will take ownership of the Nuns’ Island site once it’s vacated.

The new building would provide modern facilities catering for 1,000 pupils – unlocking the school’s ability to expand its offering.

Chairperson of the Board of Management, Kieran Kavanagh, told the City Tribune this week that the initial shock of the school not being included as a priority project had turned to “depression”, but the school community was now “angry and determined.

“Management, teachers and parents are enormously frustrated but there is a firm determination not to let this go. We have overcome many obstacles and we will overcome this,” he said.

Mr Kavanagh said Minister for Education and TD for Galway West, Hildegarde Naughton, had “given an indication that she was willing to meet” with the school.

Minister Naughton did not respond to requests for comment from the Tribune this week.

Mr Kavanagh said the process of securing funding was flawed. The Bish’s new development would be “shovel-ready” by April, with detailed plans in place and permission to proceed — but the Department had failed to fund it.

As a result, it would remain in ‘not fit-for-purpose’ buildings where numbers were being curtailed.

“We had to refuse 250 students this year alone,” said Mr Kavanagh of the demand for first-year places in the city.

“There is a shortage of Transition Year spaces. We are saying no to parents for TY and no to the parents of 250 first years when we could cater for that additional 250 students in the new school,” he added.

The Bish had led on SEN classes and established two on its current site, he said, but the facilities were not adequate. The new building would provide the facilities those children deserved, said Mr Kavanagh.

School Principal, Sarah Gleeson, said they had been left “devastated” by their omission.

“Everyone has worked tirelessly for years in the expectation that this project would finally move to construction in 2026. The current facilities place real constraints on teaching, learning and student wellbeing. Our community deserves clarity, certainty and progress,” she said.

In response to queries from the City Tribune, the Department of Education said other schools may be added to the priority list ahead of the next full list, due to be published in 2028.

“Based on this ongoing prioritisation process, some projects may be added to the list over the course of 2026 and 2027, having regard to their prioritisation and urgency of need and taking account also of the ongoing ability to progress them to tender and construction within the parameters of overall funding.

“The accommodation needs at St Joseph’s Patrician College will be considered as part of the ongoing overall Department-led prioritisation process, in consultation with the school’s patron and school authorities,” said a Department spokesperson.

Pictured: Image of how the planned new Bish school at Dangan will look.