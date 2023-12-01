Births registered in Galway city down slightly on last year

The numbers of births registered in Galway is slightly down on last year’s figures.

Between January and July of this year, there were just shy of 300 births registered – a 20 percent decrease on the same period in 2022.





In the county – the number of births registered has maintained, with just six less so far this year.

Meanwhile, the average age of mothers in both the city and county this year stands at 34,

