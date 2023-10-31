Biorbic’s Biobus makes a stop in Galway City

A first of its kind Biobus is currently touring Ireland to raise awareness about the bioeconomy.

Its led by Biorbic’s Bioeconomy Research Centre, and teaches people how to reduce reliance on petrochemicals and crude oil.





It made a stop in Galway City recently, and is set to visit the Cois Fharraige area on November 15th.

Caoimhe Killeen reports:

