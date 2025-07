This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bins at Claddagh and Spanish Arch are receiving a makeover to encourage better litter behaviour.

The initiative by the City Council is in collaboration with An Garda Síochana and the Westend Business Association.

The campaign will see coloured bilingual messaging on bins, encouraging people to ‘Leave No Trace’ in the popular outdoor areas.

City Council Environmental Awareness Officer, Fergal Cushen, outlines what the campaign hopes to achieve: