This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was a big turnout of concerned parents, teachers and public representatives at an open meeting in Dunmore National School last night.

It was held as concern grows over the current condition of the 85-year-old building and the lack of space for the 234 pupils attending.

Staff have appealed to the Departure of Education for a new school building – to no avail yet.

School Principal Maureen Colleran spoke to Galway Bay FM at the meeting.