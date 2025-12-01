Big turn-out for launch of annual Journal of the Old Tuam Society

Tales of home, abroad and the trauma of emigration are included in the usual mixed bag as the annual Journal of the Old Tuam Society – reflecting local people’s memories of the town – was launched in perfect time for Christmas.

The Old Tuam Society is delighted that this year’s journal continues the tradition of documenting the people, places, and events that have shaped Tuam – representing the collective efforts of dedicated contributors, researchers, editors, and volunteers who have given their time and expertise to ensure that their shared story is captured with care and accuracy.

Tuam natives travelled from Kerry and the east coast to attend the launc which was carried out by local historian and radio presenter Kevin O’Dwyer. Many in attendance met up with old school pals, friends, and neighbours they hadn’t seen for years.

The front cover of the publication, featuring the late Dr Tony Claffey, was a major talking point of the launch.

Kevin O’Dwyer, who officially launched the journal, shared fond memories of himself and his late wife Anne sailing on Hodson Bay with Tony, which was one of his great passions.

Kevin O’Dwyer said that this year’s journal was almost like a version of ‘this is your life’.

He could relate to many of the articles in the production and there were many and varied topics presented.

They could be categorised into several sections: art and culture, family stories, industrial history and heritage, alongside features on the history of Tuam.

Kevin specifically referred to the contribution of Peter Kelly, formally from Bishop Street. His article dealt with the day his sister Angela emigrated to America and quoted a paragraph from the article: “Before The Pain: A Tuam Emigration Story”.

“My mother brought in a new suitcase and placed it flat down on a chair in the kitchen. We gathered around the case and gawked,” Peter wrote.

“We smelled its newness, clicked its catches and fumbled its keys. We would open its huge jaws and grab huge arms of its emptiness. It would laugh at us.

“We would treat it with respect and give it our innocence. It would gobble us up. I disliked the case though at the time I did not know why. Many years were to pass before I saw it for what it was, a Trojan Horse, an intruder, a stealer of sisters.”

Copies of the Journal of the Old Tuam Society can be purchased from SuperValu, Sharkey’s Spar, Quinn’s on Bishop Street, Tuam and Ray O’Brien’s Newsagents, Galway.

Pictured: Long-time contributor Kevin O’Dwyer, who officially launched this year’s Old tuam Society journal with President of the Old Tuam Society Anne Tierney and Editor Brendan Higgins. Photo: Jacinta Fahy Photography.