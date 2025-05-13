  • Services

Big Shell Survey to take place on city's Grattan beach tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Atlantaquaria is calling on seashell spotters to help understand the ocean’s health

What they’re terming a Big Shell Survey is to take place on Grattan beach tomorrow

In line with ‘Love Your Beach Week’ the Atlantaquaria is asking for the public’s help to find the under-recorded seashells

The survey helps scientists understand the ocean’s health, levels of marine biodiversity and the impact of climate change

Spokesperson for Galway Atlantaquaria Gary Kendellen is encouraging everyone to participate from 10 tomorrow morning

