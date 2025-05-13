Big Shell Survey to take place on city's Grattan beach tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway Atlantaquaria is calling on seashell spotters to help understand the ocean’s health
What they’re terming a Big Shell Survey is to take place on Grattan beach tomorrow
In line with ‘Love Your Beach Week’ the Atlantaquaria is asking for the public’s help to find the under-recorded seashells
The survey helps scientists understand the ocean’s health, levels of marine biodiversity and the impact of climate change
Spokesperson for Galway Atlantaquaria Gary Kendellen is encouraging everyone to participate from 10 tomorrow morning