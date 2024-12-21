Big prize beckons for lucky winner in Galway Rape Crisis Centre fundraiser

One lucky person will go into the New Year with a massive €100,000 more cash in their pocket – and at the same time help one of Galway’s most deserving charities.

That’s the prize up for grabs next week in the Galway Rape Crisis Centre fundraiser win100grand.ie. The draw will take place on Saturday week, December 28, at GRCC headquarters – and all proceeds from ticket sales are going to the development of their new home in the Claddagh.

“We are really excited about this draw and have received great support across the county and beyond. It’s an incredible prize and as they say it could be you,” said Cathy Connolly, Executive Director, Galway Rape Crisis Centre.

“We are building for the future. Our new home in the heart of Galway is a symbol of hope and resilience for our entire community.

“By investing in our €100,000 cash draw, you are not just contributing to a building project; you are investing in the future of survivors and the broader community.

“Your support will enable us to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue our vital work in raising awareness through education,” she added.

For the past four decades, the Galway Rape Crisis Centre has been a steadfast ally to survivors of sexual violence, offering free support, advocacy, and empowerment to those in need.

The Galway Rape Crisis Centre has been committed to breaking the cycle of silence and stigma surrounding sexual violence.

From humble beginnings, operating out of borrowed spaces and makeshift offices, the Galway Rape Crisis Centre has grown into a vital resource for survivors across Galway City and County, as well as in Roscommon and North Clare.

“We would hugely appreciate your support as the countdown continues to the big draw on December 28. You can buy your ticket online today at win100grand.ie or feel free to call into us at the centre. We will also be selling tickets at different locations around Galway up to Christmas Eve,” Cathy added.

Tickets are €50 or three for €100 and on sale at win100grand.ie.

Pictured: Back at the launch of the Galway Race Crisis Centre’s WIN100GRAND.ie fundraiser were (from left) Iognáid Ó Muircheartaigh, Susan Costello, GRCC Executive Director Cathy Connolly and Alana Long.