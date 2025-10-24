Big lift for the Small Crane!

Local businesses and craftspeople have joined forces to breathe new life into an old landmark in the West area of the city.

The Small Crane has long been a place where Galway gathers. From trading potatoes centuries ago to meeting friends and neighbours for news of the week, and sharing tunes outside The Crane Bar, it has always been about people, stories, and connection.

Over time, however, the stone floor and the crane itself had fallen into disrepair. During the pandemic, the square once again became a hub for the local community, but it was clear it needed attention to remain a safe and welcoming space.

Thanks to funding from the Cairde Grant Scheme, the Galway Westend Traders Association led a complete regeneration of the square, bringing together local craftspeople and engineers to restore it to its former charm.

The project was pioneered and managed from start to finish by Lisa Regan, who first brought the idea to the Westend Traders Association, applied for the grant, and ensured that all craftspeople and tradespeople involved were local, aligned with the vision, and compliant with Galway City Council regulations.

Local stonemason Martin Crosbie, alongside Paul Murphy and his team, reinstated the traditional sea beach stone flooring, balancing authenticity with modern safety standards.

The crane, complete with weights and scales, was reinstalled by Des Leahy Engineering, once again serving as the square’s social centrepiece. Surrounding walls were cleaned and capped, and pollinator-friendly plants were added, weaving nature back into the space.

“The response has been incredible,” said Lisa Regan. “People are genuinely happy to see The Small Crane restored. This project shows what’s possible when careful planning, skilled crafts people ship, and a shared vision come together.

Pictured: How the West area landmark looked before the facelift.

“Galway needs more of this. We already have these spaces in the city; they just need to be restored and reimagined for modern-day urban living.

“The success of this project further strengthens the case for the Small Crane area to be pedestrianised, as trialled here since 2019.

“This square naturally lends itself to being car- and traffic-free, supporting people on foot and anyone with mobility concerns. It means safer streets and more people spending time together,” Ms Regan added.

This transformation was made possible through the collaboration of Galway’s Westend Traders Association, Lisa Regan, Martin Crosbie, Paul Murphy and his team, Benny Derrane, Frank Naughton, Des Leahy Engineering, Dilis and Laura of Dr Claire Apothecary on Sea Road, Ramberg Painters, and Galway City Council Conservation Officer Michael Scott.

Pictured: Restored: the newly refurbished Small Crane.