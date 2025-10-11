Big jump in Galway City derelict sites liable for levy

By Avril Horan

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of vacant and neglected properties added to the city’s Derelict Sites Register this year — with the owners liable for up to €3m a year in levies.

There are now more than 80 listings — a huge increase on the 11 sites recorded at the start of this year following a concerted drive by Galway City Council

The expanded register includes a mix of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings across the city, with some prominent and high-value properties now officially designated as derelict.

Among them are a house on Dalysfort Road, Salthill, valued at €850,000, a property at 47 Whitestrand Road valued at €475,000, and Sunset Lodge in Letteragh, Rahoon, valued at €500,000.

A home at 13 Glenard Avenue in Salthill carries one of the highest valuations at €750,000, while other substantial entries include 39 Sandyview Drive, Riverside (€425,000) and 127 College Road (€300,000).

A total of 84 properties are now subject to the annual derelict site levy of 7% of their market value, applied to land or buildings considered to be in a ruinous, dangerous, or neglected condition.

Based on current valuations, some of the higher-end listings could face annual levies of €20,000 to €60,000.

The register also features a number of commercial and landmark properties, including the former Paddy Fahy’s Bar on Bohermore, the Burren Mount Hotel in Salthill, the former Nurses’ Building at UHG, Spire House on Shantalla Road, and several dockside properties linked to Born Footwear and Narm Developments.

Notably, some entries — such as Prospect House on Prospect Hill and Abbey Community Hall in Newtownsmith — list owners as ‘unknown,’ highlighting the complexity of enforcement in certain cases.

More are likely to be added before the year is out, by the Council’s dedicated Derelict Sites Unit set up last year.

Under the Derelict Sites Act 1990, Galway City Council can impose annual levies of 7% of the market value on each derelict property until it is restored or redeveloped.

Unpaid levies accrue interest at a rate of 1.25% per month, and in some cases, the Council can seek recovery through the courts or pursue compulsory purchase orders.

Just ten of the properties on the register have had a valuation attached to them so far, and between them are liable for annual levies totalling almost €300,000 … suggesting that the total amount of levies due in respect of properties on the reguster would run close to €3m a year.

The latest surge in listings follows a commitment earlier this year by the Council to take stronger action on neglected properties across the city.

At the end of 2024, just 11 sites were listed, rising to 28 iby March this year. The leap to more than 80 represents the most comprehensive update to the register in years.

The timing of this increase is significant. The national derelict property tax, due to replace the existing local derelict sites levy, will soon shift responsibility for collection to Revenue, though local authorities will continue to maintain registers and monitor compliance.

“Dereliction is a real challenge” said Galway City Mayor Mike Cubbard.

“As Chair of the Project Development Strategic Policy Committee, which is made up of Councillors, community, and sector representatives, I want to acknowledge the significant progress being made on tackling derelict sites across our City.

“The current pact, who are responsible for the delivery of the annual budget, have ensured additional staff and resources have been committed to this priority, reflecting its importance to all parts of the City.

“Also, the introduction of the new Shopfront Enhancement Scheme, which received strong uptake from city centre businesses, is another positive step taken by our group in the 2025 budget.

“Members were unanimously complimentary of the ongoing work by staff in this area, and we will continue to support and push forward progress on this vital issue and will receive a further progress report before year end from the officials.”

Report funded by the Local Democracy Scheme.

Pictured: Galway City Mayor Mike Cubbard.