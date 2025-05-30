Big increase in Galway drivers caught using mobile phones

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a big increase in the number of Galway drivers caught using their mobile phone.

From 2023 to 2024, the number of offences rose by 21 percent – with 260 drivers caught at the end of last year.

That’s according to Garda figures released to MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú.

Nationally, figures range from 7 percent in Limerick to a whopping 237 percent in Dublin East.

MEP Ní Mhurchú says people who use phones while driving are creating dangers on our roads.