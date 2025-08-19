Big Galway representation in grant awards for sustainability projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Eleven of the 56 sustainability projects to receieve SSE Airtricity awards are Galway based.

They’ll get their share of over €360,000 in funding through the Generation Green Community Fund.

The projects in Galway span areas such as food waste, bicycle repair workshops, wildlife habitats and coastal erosion.

The projects in Galway are:

An Mheitheal Rothar

Brigit’s Garden

Eyrecourt NS

Venture Out Wilderness Project CLG

Croí Clontuskert Community Development

Cancer Care West

Shining Light Galway

Burrenbeo Trust

ACT – Accelerating Change Together CLG

Irish Schools Sustainability Network

Teen-Turn