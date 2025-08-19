Big Galway representation in grant awards for sustainability projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Eleven of the 56 sustainability projects to receieve SSE Airtricity awards are Galway based.
They’ll get their share of over €360,000 in funding through the Generation Green Community Fund.
The projects in Galway span areas such as food waste, bicycle repair workshops, wildlife habitats and coastal erosion.
The projects in Galway are:
An Mheitheal Rothar
Brigit’s Garden
Eyrecourt NS
Venture Out Wilderness Project CLG
Croí Clontuskert Community Development
Cancer Care West
Shining Light Galway
Burrenbeo Trust
ACT – Accelerating Change Together CLG
Irish Schools Sustainability Network
Teen-Turn