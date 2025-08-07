Big crowds expected in Kinvara this weekend for Cruinniú na mBád

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Big crowds are expected in Kinvara this weekend for Cruinniú na mBád.

The festival features a packed programme of maritime heritage, live music, and family-friendly fun.

Kinvara will be home to boat and swimming races along with pop-up spaces featuring trad sessions, food stalls, games, exhibits and interactive displays.

Full programme details and travel info can be found at cruinniu.ie.

Maeve Kelly from the festival gives us some of the highlights over the weekend: