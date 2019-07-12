Best of design and craft at annual showcase in city

Design Island, an exhibition by some of the country’s finest designers and craft-makers, is returning to Galway City this weekend.

Thirteen designers and makers from Galway and across Ireland are taking part in this year’s showcase.

Mayor of Galway City, Mike Cubbard, will officially open the event this Sunday, at 6pm, in Tribeton on Merchants Road.

The fifth Design Ireland showcase will run daily until Sunday, July 28, at Tribeton from noon to 8pm and admission is free.

Design Island is a network of creative people who join forces to promote their work by exhibiting in Ireland and abroad.

This year’s Galway show will include furniture, lighting, resin, metal sculpture, glass, ceramics and woodturning.

All the work is designed and made in Ireland to the highest standard.

Participants from Galway, Meath, Wicklow, Clare, Laois, Offaly, Dublin and Cork will exhibit their work in Tribeton. In addition to established makers, Irish Design have invited a recent graduate from the Letterfrack Furniture College.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.