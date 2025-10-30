Beoga are back for a sold-out Galway gig

Published:
-
-
Author: Cian O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell
After a four-year hiatus, trad band Beoga returned with a ten-track album earlier this year, and are currently in the midst of a UK and Irish tour that will take them close to Christmas.
The five-piece are best known internationally for famed collaborations with Ed Sheeran on his ÷ LP, namely on huge tracks Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan – and Beoga are back on the road with Sheeran from January of next year.
Before all that, on Saturday November 15, they play Galway’s Róisín Dubh – but unfortunately for those that haven’t got one, tickets are now sold out. After some lower key performances in smaller venues, these headline shows mark a return for the band to big stages.
“I think it was good for us,” says vocalist and fiddle player Niamh Dunne of Beoga’s break.
“We’ve been on the go a long time. In those four years, everybody got involved in other projects and solo projects. Eamon [Murray] was doing Bird on the Wire, Seán Óg [Graham] was recording and producing a lot of music in Bannview Studios. Myself and Damian [McKee] had solo records.
“Everyone was [embarking on] other creative paths and I think that filled the cup a little bit for everybody when we did come back together. There was a freshness and excitement to get back into it. We always come back together. It’s a funny thing. All the different things that we do; we’re like homing pigeons back into each other’s musical realm.”
In 2022, Dunne released Tides, an eleven-track album brought on by Covid isolation and boredom. In her own words, she “had no aspirations to be making solo records”, but it was a happy accident.
Pictured: Beoga…new album and sold-out Galway gig. Photo: Ruth Medjber.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
South Galway man to plead guilty to 49 separate child pornography and child sexual exploitation related charges
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA south Galway man has signed a guilty plea in court ...
Local councillor urges action as LPT revaluation deadline looms
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor is urging people to get their hous...
Writing was on the wall from opening of the first boxes
When President-elect Catherine Connolly made an understated entrance to the Galway West count cen...
Galway Gardaí honoured for bravery in water rescues
30 Five Gardaí were among a host of Galwegians who were honoured last week for their bravery a...
A funny heartfelt musical for everyone
Actress Clare Barrett returns to her native city with a show that explores how people deal with ...
Galway star to run 250km across Sahara in cancer fundraiser
A former Galway hurler is set to take on a sporting challenge of a whole different intensity in h...
Tyre must have grown new rubber overnight
By Ronan Judge A Garda sergeant told a court it seemed "a lot of rubber grew overnight" after ...
Defiant Carna-Caiseal take first county title since 2013
CÁRNA-CAISEAL 2-15 WILLIAMSTOWN 1-15 (After extra-time) By OISÍN NOONE AT PEARSE STADIUM...
Will Áras vote have any impact on next election?
World of Politics with Harry McGee The moment that Jim Gavin withdrew from the presidential el...