Bench warrant for Gort dog owner following attack on sheep

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A judge has issued a bench warrant for a Gort dog owner to attend court where the potential destruction of two of the man’s dogs will be considered

Patrick Landers of Ashfield Demesne was a no-show for the hearing of a case where he was successfully prosecuted for not having his dog under control at Ashfield Demesne on February 23rd 2024.

Galway Co Council’s dog warden, Seamus Goldrick said that he received a call of a sheep attack in the Ashfield, Shanaglish area.

He came across three dogs not under control walking on the road and they were traced back to the Landers home.

Judge Alec Gabbett commented that this is an area where there are a lot of sheep and once a dog has done this, they get a taste for it and it doesn’t go away.

In March of last year, one of the dogs was voluntarily surrendered to the County Council and two remain with Mr Landers.

Judge Gabbett he wouldn’t make an order for their destruction until Mr Landers has an opportunity to address the court and adjourned the case to April 24th