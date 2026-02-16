Bench warrant for farmer on animal cruelty charges

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a County Galway farmer who faces a plethora of alleged animal cruelty charges.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine was prosecuting Joseph Bowes for alleged breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.
Prosecuting sergeant Christy Browne, on behalf of State Solicitor Rachel Joyce, told Ballinasloe District Court that the defendant faced 27 charges.
These related to alleged mistreatment of protected animals, equines, and bovines, including weanlings.
Marking no appearance, Judge James Faughnan said the allegations were “too serious”.
Judge Faughnan issued a bench warrant for arrest of Mr Bowes, with an address at Eastwell, Cappataggle.
The offences were alleged to have occurred on various dates in 2023 and early 2024, at various locations including Peak, Cappataggle; Newgrove, Kilreekil, Ballinasloe; and Corraneena, Kilconnell.
Among the alleged offences was causing unnecessary suffering or endangering the welfare of a weanling in a pen; causing unnecessary suffering or endangering the welfare of a Charolais bull; causing unnecessary suffering or endangering the welfare of several dehorned weanlings; causing neglect or being reckless regarding the health and welfare of a lame weanling; and causing unnecessary suffering or endangering the health and welfare of a grey mare.
Other allegations were that the accused kept 20 yearlings, 14 equines, and 94 bovines in a shed in a way that did not safeguard the health and welfare of the animals.
It was also alleged that Mr Bowes failed to provide bovines in a field with enough wholesome and uncontaminated water and food.
Other charges related to allowing the carcasses of animals – a Charolais bull and a calf – to be on any land or premises to which a dog may have access.
The accused faces a charge of failing to comply with an Animal Health and Welfare Notice served on November 3, 2023.
