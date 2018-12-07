Bell X1 return to Festival Big Top

The Irish group, who played a sold-out gig at the festival in 2016 following a memorable show in 2011, will play the Heineken Big Top on Friday, July, 19.

Bell X1 are one of Ireland’s most popular bands, second only to U2 in terms of radio-play and, according to Billboard, the second biggest live performers.

The band have always been adventurous when it comes to making albums, from the big major label Flash Harry recording session in London, to the experimental, to the DIY. They’ve done albums as a five-piece, as a four piece and as a three piece. They’ve mixed up their harmonic and melodic bittersweet leanings with scratchy electronic signals to explore new directions.

That experimentation has resulted in four of their albums being nominated for the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year and three debuting at Number One on the Irish album charts.

Bell X1 recorded their seventh studio album in 2016. Arms followed a great 2015 that included a sell-out acoustic tour of Ireland and supporting Ed Sheeran at Croke Park.

