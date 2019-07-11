Beautiful period residence on offer in Headford

Property Partners Emma Gill are handling the sale of a unique period property in Headford which has direct access onto Lough Corrib.

The five-bed property at Keekill is set on a one-and-a-half acre elevate site and measures 1,600 sq ft, with modern comforts and has been tastefully restored and extended to a high specification.

The sitting room boasts a beautiful traditional stone fireplace, feature walls and a stove with seating to either side. The second living room also features a solid fuel stove with a Victorian-style fireplace.

The open-plan kitchen is tastefully decorated with bright cream cabinets that complement the style of the property and leads to a laundry room downstairs bathroom with shower and bath facilities. There is a guest bedroom on this level also.

The first floor consists of four double bedrooms and one main bathroom also with both shower and bath facility. This upper level has beautifully finished timber flooring throughout all the rooms.

This property is located in a quiet area of natural beauty walking distance and direct access to the lake. It is equally as appealing as a holiday home or for those seeking a country residence.

Selling agent Emma Gill said: “This comfortable home is presented in excellent order, ready for immediate occupancy. Properties such as this are rare and viewings are highly advised in order to fully appreciate all uniqueness, not least its beautiful lakeside setting.”

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.