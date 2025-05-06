  • Services

Services

Beautiful home in fantastic location on the market at Raheen, Gort

Published:

Beautiful home in fantastic location on the market at Raheen, Gort
Share story:

Farrell Auctioneers, Gort bring to market this beautiful detached family home set on mature landscaped gardens located approx. 7.5 km from seaside village of Kinvara

This delightful home which extends to approx. 1,893 sq. ft was constructed in 2002 and has been wonderfully maintained by its one owner.

Accommodation includes entrance hallway, sitting room with feature natural stone fireplace and sliding doors which lead to the rear patio area, kitchen/dining with bespoke kitchen units, and solid fuel stove, utility which is plumbed for washing machine and dryer, guest w.c, hot press, upstairs includes four double bedrooms one of which is en-suite and a family bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from a natural stone entrance wall, wrought iron double gates, tarmac driveway, mature landscaped gardens to both front and rear with the benefit of being wired for a Husquvarna Robo mower and two patio areas. The property is also a host to many additional features including: fibre optic broadband, zoned heating system, outside Ohme EV charging port, 3 electrical outside sockets, Shanette shed with power and fibre broadband, currently used as a gym/office.

Ideally located just a short drive from seaside village of Kinvara (7.5km), Gort town (7km) and Ardrahan village (5.5km), all of which provide all the amenities needed for everyday living. The property is also within commuting distance to Galway, Ennis, Shannon and Limerick. Also, this property sits on the Gort/Kinvara school bus route.

Highly recommend viewing this beautiful home to appreciate its fantastic location, presentation and its many additional feature.

BER: C1

Guide Price: €535,000

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
TY students describe road accident re-enactment in Salthill today as 'shocking' and an 'eye-opener

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTransition Year students have described a road accide...

no_space
Crime rate in Connemara falls sharply in 20- year-period

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe crime rate in Connemara has fallen sharply in the...

no_space
Motorway between Oranmore and the city re-opens fully

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe motorway between Oranmore and the city has fully ...

no_space
Annual sheep information open day returns to Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTeagasc's annual sheep information open day is return...

no_space
City Council offering free nightlife safety training course for youth leaders

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is offering a free night-life saf...

no_space
Motorists urged to avoid motorway between Oranmore and city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are urging motorists to avoid the motorway bet...

no_space
New EV sales in Galway up on last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSales of new electric vehicles are still on the rise ...

no_space
700 TYs to attend Garda road safety event in Salthill this morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 700 Galway Transition Year students are set to a...

no_space
Visit of iconic British Open trophy a huge boost for club after Storm Éowyn damage

AFTER the destruction and traumas of Storm Éowyn last January, there was a day of welcome relief ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up