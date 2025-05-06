Beautiful home in fantastic location on the market at Raheen, Gort

-
Farrell Auctioneers, Gort bring to market this beautiful detached family home set on mature landscaped gardens located approx. 7.5 km from seaside village of Kinvara
This delightful home which extends to approx. 1,893 sq. ft was constructed in 2002 and has been wonderfully maintained by its one owner.
Accommodation includes entrance hallway, sitting room with feature natural stone fireplace and sliding doors which lead to the rear patio area, kitchen/dining with bespoke kitchen units, and solid fuel stove, utility which is plumbed for washing machine and dryer, guest w.c, hot press, upstairs includes four double bedrooms one of which is en-suite and a family bathroom.
Externally the property benefits from a natural stone entrance wall, wrought iron double gates, tarmac driveway, mature landscaped gardens to both front and rear with the benefit of being wired for a Husquvarna Robo mower and two patio areas. The property is also a host to many additional features including: fibre optic broadband, zoned heating system, outside Ohme EV charging port, 3 electrical outside sockets, Shanette shed with power and fibre broadband, currently used as a gym/office.
Ideally located just a short drive from seaside village of Kinvara (7.5km), Gort town (7km) and Ardrahan village (5.5km), all of which provide all the amenities needed for everyday living. The property is also within commuting distance to Galway, Ennis, Shannon and Limerick. Also, this property sits on the Gort/Kinvara school bus route.
Highly recommend viewing this beautiful home to appreciate its fantastic location, presentation and its many additional feature.
BER: C1
Guide Price: €535,000
