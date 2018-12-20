BDGP Money will help balance books

SUCKLER and beef farmers in the BDGP (Beef Data and Genomics Programme) should this week be receiving a cashflow injection with the commencement of their 2018 payments under the scheme.

Participating farmers will be receiving average payments of just over €1,800 per head after Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, confimed a €38m payout for 21,000 farmers nationally.

He said that the payments marked the fourth year in what he described as an innovative programme which would bring about a reduction in Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The Minister also said that the scheme had also introduced genetic technology into the national herd and in the process improved farm profitability.

He also confirmed that payments under BDGP II would also commence this month and followed on from payments made in BPS, ANC, GLAS and the new Sheep Welfare Scheme.

“I am very aware of the importance of these schemes for the farming community, and they provide a significant financial boost for both individual farmers and the wider rural economy.

“BDGP payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as more famers verify their compliance with the 2018 scheme requirements.

“I am urging participating farmers to return all surveys and genotyping samples and/or complete the carbon navigator update as soon as possible to facilitate payment,” said Minister Creed.

