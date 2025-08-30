Basking shark sculpture unveiled in city ahead of international conference

A life-sized sculpture of a basking shark was unveiled at the Spanish Arch in Galway ahead of an international conference in the city this week.

The 10.6 metre model has been specially commissioned for the International Basking Shark Conference which got underway on Friday.

Scientists, researchers and shark enthusiasts from around the world will gather for the event co-hosted by the Irish Basking Shark Group, Irish Whale and Dolphin Group and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The conference aims to share the latest research findings on basking sharks, exchange ideas and set ambitious goals for the conservation of this species at a global scale.

Basking sharks are the second largest fish in the ocean and are a familiar sight along Ireland’s west coast between April and October, with breaching individuals spotted off the coast of Clare in recent weeks.

The conference takes place at the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Galway on Friday and Saturday. It comes 16 years after an initial Irish Basking Shark Seminar in Donegal in 2009 where the Irish Basking Shark Group was formed to conduct research to better inform protection and management of the gentle marine giants.

More than 30 speakers from Ireland, the UK, the United States, Canada, Brazil, France, Norway, New Zealand and Japan will deliver presentations, lead workshops and collaborate on strategies to better protect basking sharks. The conference includes a session sponsored by Fair Seas which will explore the theme of Marine Protected Areas for basking sharks.

The conference will be followed by an Ocean Literacy Day on Achill Island on Sunday.

Emilie De Loose from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group and lead conference organiser said: “Ireland is a hot spot for basking sharks and is one of the best places in the world to see them. There have been incredible sightings of basking sharks off our coast recently and we’re continuing to learn more about these fascinating creatures.

“This international conference is an opportunity for experts to share knowledge and to work together to ensure their protection. In 2022, the basking shark became the first fish to gain legal protection in Ireland.

“Even though we no longer hunt these gentle giants and some populations are showing signs of recovery, there are still risks, pressures and threats that we need to manage.”

The basking shark sculpture was commissioned by the Irish Basking Shark Group and Fair Seas and supported by the Heritage Council. It was located at the Spanish Arch on Sunday as part of Heritage Week. It has now been moved to ATU ahead of the conference.

Simon Berrow, CEO of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group and founding member of the Irish Basking Shark Group said: “This incredible sculpture has been created by well-known prop-maker Tommy Casby who is a resident of Macnas in Galway. It measures 10.6 metres in length and extends to a height of 3 metres to the top of its dorsal fin.

“The largest basking shark ever recorded was 12 metres so people were able to see up close just how big they are. Basking sharks are now legally protected but that wasn’t always the case. The street lights in Galway in 1740 were lit with basking shark oil and there were large basking shark fisheries along our coasts until the 1980s.”

For more information visit www.baskingshark.ie/conference2025

Pictured: A life-sized sculpture of a basking shark was unveiled at the Spanish Arch in Galway on Sunday ahead of the International Basking Shark Conference which got underway yesterday, Friday. The sculpture will be located at Atlantic Technological University for the conference. Photo: Sarah-Kim Watchorn