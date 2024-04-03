  • Services

Basketball jerseys among offertory gifts for funeral of Moycullen’s Ciara, Saoirse and Úna Bowden

Published:

Basketball jerseys among offertory gifts for funeral of Moycullen’s Ciara, Saoirse and Úna Bowden
Basketball jerseys were among the gifts brought to the altar in St. Eunan’s Church in Raphoe, in memory of Moycullen’s Ciara and Saoirse Bowden, and their mother Úna.

47 year old Una, and her two children, 14 year old Ciara and 9 year old Saoirse, from Gortachalla died in a collision on the N17 outside Claremorris last Tuesday


Their funeral is taking place in Úna’s native Donegal this afternoon

Fr. Eamonn Kelly has spoken of the huge loss for their father and husband, David, who works with the UN in Africa:

