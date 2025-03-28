  • Services

Barrier system to be introduced at back of Merlin Park in May

Published:

  Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has confirmed that a long-planned barrier system will be operational at Merlin Park in May.

The barrier will be at the back gate of the hospital at Merlin Lane.

The aim is to stop the hospital campus being used as a ‘rat run’ by traffic heading to the Dublin Road.

From Tuesday, the 6th of May onwards, only HSE staff will be able to use the gate.

The barrier will be operational Monday to Friday from 7am until 10am, and again from 4pm until 6.30pm.

At all other times, the gate will remain closed and access will only be through the front entrance.

The HSE says it’s continuing to engage with local residents and stakeholders on any issues of concern.]

