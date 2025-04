This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Barna Woods is to remain closed to the public for another five weeks.

That’s according to Galway West TD John Connolly, who says works to repair damage caused by Storm Eowyn are currently being carried out.

But he says the damage caused was so extensive, that it’ll be another 5 weeks before it’s safe to reopen.

Deputy Connolly says the facility is badly missed by the public – but the sheer volume of fallen trees was immense.