Barna tops County Galway rent price table

Barna has overtaken Headford as the most expensive location in County Galway for private rented accommodation, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

In the period from July to September this year, renters in the village were paying an average of €1,100 – that’s up just over 4% from €1,055 in twelve months.

The latest statistics compiled by the CSO for the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) show that the average rent in the county stands at €987, up around 5% from €941 twelve months earlier.

That means that people in the county are now paying, on average, around €550 more per year to their landlords than they were a year earlier.

The figures are averaged out across all property types (apartments, terraced, semis, detached) and sizes (from one room up to four plus bedrooms).

The next most expensive location in the county in which to rent was Headford at an average of €1,070, down from €1,147 a year ago.

