Barna has one of the highest rates of volunteering in Ireland

Barna has gotten a special mention by the CSO for being one the towns with the highest rate of volunteering in Ireland.

Among the 164 towns with a population of between 1,500 and 10,000 people, 19 percent of people in Barna, and in Crosshaven in Cork, are doing at least one voluntary activity.





Meanwhile, 16% of people in Galway County and 13% in Galway City, participate in one or more voluntary activity.

This compares to a national average of 14%, and Sheelagh Bonham, with the CSO, outlines some of the other main findings

