Barna / Furbo community tells its own history in words and photos

Author: Our Reporter
The parish of Barna/Furbo hosted what it called a Fáilte Isteach event last weekend – on the theme of a community stroll down Memory Lane.
The exhibition showcased fascinating photographs and written articles of local historical interest, past school groups and social and sports events.
Divided into a series of themed rooms, each dedicated to a different facet of a vibrant community, each exhibit offered a vivid glimpse into the people, their traditions and historical and social events that shaped our community.
Beyond the displays what was most evident was the atmosphere of togetherness, nostalgic reminiscence and positive wellbeing.
It was a strong reminder that amidst changing times, the bonds of community remain strong.
Events like this don’t happen without the commitment and generosity of spirit of a sharing community – so the organisers would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped to make it an event to remember.
Pictured with some of the exhibits at the “Fáilte Isteach” exhibition in the Barna/Furbo parish last weekend were, from left: Mary Hayden, organiser, Mary Horgan, contributor, Maria Brennan, organiser, and her daughters Jean and Claire Brennan.
