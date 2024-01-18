Barna designer to showcase latest collection at Ireland’s biggest fashion show
A Galway Fashion Designer is set to take part in Ireland’s biggest fashion show in March.
Róisín Dockry from Barna will display her latest collection to a 900-strong audience at the ARC Fashion Show in Dublin’s RDS
Róisín initially studied to be a midwife at the University of Galway, before making the switch to a fashion design course in Dublin.
Roisín specialises in handmade slow fashions, and says she’s excited to represent the county:
