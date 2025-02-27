Barna-born solicitor made partner in leading law firm

A Barna-born legal expert who specialises in Irish corporate law has been appointed by top law firm, Matheson, As a partner in its International Business Group.

Seóna O’Donnellan is a past pupil of Coláiste Iognáid (the Jes) in Galway, and did her undergraduate and LLB in University of Galway, before going on to complete a Masters in the University of Nottingham.

Seóna practices Irish corporate law, with a primary focus on advising US and other international clients on the Irish legal aspects of doing business in and from Ireland.

As part of her role, Seóna advises on inward investment projects, and works with international companies on the establishment, expansion, and operation of their business in Ireland.

Seóna also advises multinationals on the complex legal issues which can arise on global reorganisations involving Irish subsidiaries of foreign companies, including in relation to pre- and post-acquisition integration and consolidation projects, spin-off transactions, and cross-border mergers.

Matheson LLP is delighted to announce the appointment of nine new partners – six female and three male – across seven different practice areas.

These new appointments will bring the total number of Matheson partners and tax principals to 127.

Pictured: Partner…Seóna O’Donnellan.