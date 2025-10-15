Bare facts see parking penalty withdrawn

A man was charged with parking illegally in a disabled bay even though his passenger had removed her wig to show the scar on her skull after brain surgery to the patrolling Garda.

Patrick Kinsella, of 25 Kenilworth Park, Dublin, told Clifden District Court that he accepted that he had parked in the disabled bay outside Supervalu without a permit last New Year’s Eve, but he had mitigating circumstances.

He was having tea in Walsh’s Café with a friend who had undergone brain surgery three weeks earlier.

She had gone to the supermarket to pick up groceries but found herself unable to walk back to the car so rang the defendant.

While she had applied for the parking badge, his car did not display it.

“I was still in the car with the engine running…I explained the situation. My colleague even took her wig off to show the scar of the operation. It wasn’t laziness. My friend tried to alleviate the situation, but the Garda wasn’t interested. It was his right. I’m happy to pay the fine.”

Judge Fiona Lydon asked Garda Stephen Monaghan if there were other parking bays free outside Supervalu at the time.

Gda Monaghan replied that there was underground parking and on street parking near that shop.

A second charge of non-display of a tax disc was withdrawn by the State on the evidence of the defendant who said he had shown all documentation to Gardaí in Terenure, Dublin.

Judge Fiona Lydon said she was going to strike out the parking charge after hearing the circumstances. She urged Kinsella to enjoy his time in Clifden which was holding an Arts Festival after learning that he had come from Dublin twice to face the charges.