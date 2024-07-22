Bar Council calls on Government restore fees for criminal practitioners

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Galway’s criminal barristers withdrew their services again last week, in the second of three days of withdrawal this month.
The Galway legal practitioners joined their colleagues across the country in a second day of protests in towns and cities where criminal cases were due to be heard – at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, and Courthouses in Cork, Limerick, and Castlebar.
The Council of The Bar of Ireland has recommended the action due to the lack of progress in establishing an independent, meaningful, time-limited and binding mechanism to determine the fees paid to criminal barristers by the Director of Public Prosecutions and under the Criminal Justice (Legal Aid) Scheme.
Budget 2024 saw the restoration of ten per cent of fees, following a withdrawal of service on October 3 last year.
However, even after this ten per cent was restored, the Bar Council argued that the full range of FEMPI-era cuts that were applied across the public sector, continued to apply to the profession, and the unilateral breaking of the link (in 2008) to public sector pay agreements has yet to be restored.
And the Bar Council said its members are increasingly frustrated at the lack of engagement from Government on the matter.
“We are at a loss to pinpoint where the leadership is in Government on this,” said Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland, Sara Phelan SC.
“Leadership to take a definitive simple action and ensure the orderly administration of justice, but also leadership in terms of doing what is right so as to avoid the retraumatisation, confusion, delay and frustration for victims of crime.
“Statements last week by An Taoiseach and the Minister point to a universal acknowledgement of firstly, the unfairness that continues to apply, and secondly, the fact that barristers continue to put their shoulder to the wheel to play their part in ensuring the proper administration of justice.
“Yet it appears that such acknowledgement is not enough to merit a clear direct communication to us, with a commitment to an independent review and full restoration of cuts and terms and conditions?
“As the Minister and Government know, you can only draw from the well of goodwill for so long – something eventually has to give, and we have reached that point. Members are already voting with their feet and leaving the criminal bar.
“Meanwhile, others involved in the criminal justice system, such as victims of crime and accused persons, will suffer,” she warned.
“As always, we invite the Minister and her colleagues in Government to personally meet with us to avert future possible disruption,” she said.
The third day of withdrawal of service by criminal law barristers will take place next Wednesday, July 24.
Pictured: Criminal barristers during their protest outside Galway Courthouse on Monday this week. Barristers withdrew their services as part of a national campaign to have pay cuts reversed. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Penn Engineering to create 70 jobs at Mervue plant
Penn Engineering is creating 70 jobs and investing €14m in its facility in Mervue. The investment...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 3
In this week’s episode, we’re looking at recognising bias in media, exploring media s...
Only 5 dentists left on the Dental Treatment Service Scheme in Tuam
There are only 5 dentists left in the Tuam area operating under the Dental Treatment Service Sche...
Raft of objections to plans for mobile sauna units at Renville in Oranmore
A raft of objections have been lodged with county planners over a proposal to place two mobile sa...
Athenry housing projects become first to benefit from new joint Council framework
Athenry is to become the first location in Galway to benefit from a new Design-Build Contractor F...
Long wait goes on for school despite planning green light
Children at a Ballinasloe school have been left waiting almost three decades for a new school bui...
Efforts to develop Greenway in Connemara take a new turn following County Council announcement
The efforts to develop a Greenway in Connemara have taken a new turn with the announcement by Gal...
Three Galway non-profit organisations to receive €35,000 from Ireland Funds
Three Galway non-profit organisations are to receive €35,000 from the global philanthropic networ...
Lack of infrastructure and infrastructural investment holding back Western region
The Northern and Western Region has received just 5.7% of investment in infrastructure projects w...