Banner boys stand in the way of All-Ireland minor semi-final place

GALWAY minor hurling boss Brian Hanley insists his charges’ victory over Kilkenny does not change anything — they must still defeat Munster finalists Clare in Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin series tie at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (3pm) if they are to remain in the championship.

A 3-16 to 2-16 victory over Kilkenny — courtesy of goals from Greg Thomas (2) and Sean McDonagh — means that if Galway defeat Clare (already beaten by the Cats) in their final round-robin tie, they will top the group. However, defeat to Clare would see the semi-finals placings decided by scoring difference. Should Galway lose to Clare by six points, they would exit the All-Ireland series.

Hanley, though, is not considering scoring difference. “For us, it is win or lose. The win over Kilkenny has made no difference, other, maybe, than the benefits from it psychologically. We still have to go and beat Clare; that is the bottom line. We have to win next Saturday or we exit the championship. There are no ifs, buts, ands or maybes in that.”

To this end, the Athenry man is calling on his charges to raise their game by another 10% against a Clare side that should not be underestimated. It may be perceived that Clare are a weaker team than Kilkenny — if judged on their head-to-head meeting in the round-robin series — but Hanley believes that is not the case.

“Clare are every bit as strong as Kilkenny; they should have probably beaten Kilkenny the last day. Clare also have a lot of games played, including beating Cork who were not only the favourites to win the Munster championship this year but, possibly, the All-Ireland minor. So, they are no slouches. They are a very good team and they have proved it this year.”

