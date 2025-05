This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bank of Ireland is hosting a fraud awareness event at it’s Eyre Square branch next week

The event comes as more than 20 fake phone lines pretending to be Bank of Ireland were shut down last month (April)

It will focus on new and common types of fraud either through text, email or over the phone

The bank urges everyone to treat every unsolicited call as a fraud attempt

Wednesday morning’s event is free and open to everyone and starts at 8.30