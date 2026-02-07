Bank flagged employee bid to steal €12,000
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 3 minutes read
By Ronan Judge
A Galway company suffered “significant and lasting” damage after it was the victim of an attempted €12,000 fraud by a former employee, a court has heard.
At Galway Circuit Court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan told Tracy Carty (29) she was at “serious, serious risk” of a custodial sentence after hearing of the impact her offending had had on Galway Bay Seafoods.
Carty, with an address at 337 Castlepark, Ballybane, pleaded guilty that in September 2023, at the accounts office of Galway Bay Seafoods, she dishonestly operated or caused to be operated, a computer with the intention of making a gain for herself or a causing a loss to another.
The offence is contrary to section 9 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Detective Garda Finbar Carolan told the court that on September 15, 2023, the owners of Galway Bay Seafoods were informed that a €12,631 online transaction for a supplier had been held up and flagged by AlB.
The court was told the transaction came to the bank’s attention as result of an amended International Bank Account Number (IBAN).
Detective Carolan said Tracy Carty had been an employee at Galway Bay Seafoods for six months prior to the incident.
She had access to the company’s Sage accounting system and was in a position to amend IBAN details.
The court heard the company was not at a loss as AlB blocked the transaction.
Detective Carolan said the investigation led to Carty’s home address and revealed she had applied to open an online account with AlB.
She met Gardaí in January 2024 and denied any knowledge of the attempted fraud and said she had never opened an AlB account.
Detective Carolan said that as part of the investigation, he had received secure correspondence from AlB containing an audio recording of Carty opening the account.
Detective Carolan agreed with defence counsel, Keith Concannon BL, that the offence was an attempt by Carty to misdirect funds for her own benefit.
She has no previous convictions.
Andrew Keady, of Galway Bay Seafoods, told the court that the defendant attempted to defraud the company of €12,000 in a “deliberate and planned act”.
Mr Keady said the company incurred significant legal, training and other costs and the entire incident caused “serious disruption” to the operation of the business.
He said the accused’s denials made the impact worse, creating stress and anxiety while the damage to the company has been “significant and lasting”.
Judge Brian O’Callaghan said the court took into account the accused’s age, good record and also had to consider Carty’s denial of her wrongdoing even after the evidence was put to her.
“This lady is at serious, serious risk,” he added.
Judge O’Callaghan granted Mr Concannon’s application for a pre-sanction probation report and adjourned the case to October 30.
