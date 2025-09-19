Ballymoe Garda Station sells at online auction for double AMV

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The former Garda Station in Ballymoe has been sold at online auction – for double it’s starting price.

The 41m2 building on a 0.27 acre at Main Street was advertised with an AMV of €45 thousand.

But at an online auction hosted by O’ Donnellan & Joyce today, it went for €90 thousand.

Others notable sales included Aughrim Health Centre for €145 thousand, and 60 Main Street Loughrea for €420 thousand.

Here’s a list of the Galway properties that went under the hammer.

● Former Garda Station, Ballymoe, Co. Galway – Sold €90,000

● 60 Main Street, Loughrea, Co. Galway – Sold €420,000

● Aughrim Health Centre, Aughrim, Co. Galway – Sold €145,000

● 156 Castlelawn Heights, Headford Road, Galway – Sold €340,000

● 65 Cartur Mor, Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway – Sold €350,000

● 76 Woodfield, Galway Road, Tuam, Co. Galway – Sold €224,000

“In Loughrea, the three-storey building at 60 Main Street proved one of the day’s most hotly contested lots” said O’ Donnellan & Joyce. “Bidding quickly intensified, with multiple parties driving the price up to €420,000 before the hammer finally fell. The result highlights the strong demand for well-located town centre properties with potential for mixed-use or redevelopment.”