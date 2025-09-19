  • Services

Ballymoe Garda Station sells at online auction for double AMV

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The former Garda Station in Ballymoe has been sold at online auction – for double it’s starting price.

The 41m2 building on a 0.27 acre at Main Street was advertised with an AMV of €45 thousand.

But at an online auction hosted by O’ Donnellan & Joyce today, it went for €90 thousand.

Others notable sales included Aughrim Health Centre for €145 thousand, and 60 Main Street Loughrea for €420 thousand.

Here’s a list of the Galway properties that went under the hammer.

● Former Garda Station, Ballymoe, Co. Galway – Sold €90,000

● 60 Main Street, Loughrea, Co. Galway – Sold €420,000

● Aughrim Health Centre, Aughrim, Co. Galway – Sold €145,000

● 156 Castlelawn Heights, Headford Road, Galway – Sold €340,000

● 65 Cartur Mor, Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway – Sold €350,000

● 76 Woodfield, Galway Road, Tuam, Co. Galway – Sold €224,000

“In Loughrea, the three-storey building at 60 Main Street proved one of the day’s most hotly contested lots” said O’ Donnellan & Joyce. “Bidding quickly intensified, with multiple parties driving the price up to €420,000 before the hammer finally fell. The result highlights the strong demand for well-located town centre properties with potential for mixed-use or redevelopment.”

