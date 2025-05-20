  • Services

Ballyglunin Community Development to launch 10- year-plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The board of Ballyglunin Community Development is preparing for the launch of a 10- year-plan.

Members are hoping to use the restored train station as an asset to promote the entire area with the help of the community

Since restoration work began on the historic station 21 years ago an investment of 1.5 million euro has been made

It now offers meeting and event spaces, a remote working hub and welcomes many tourists every year.

The Station embraces broader goals in heritage, culture, community development and biodiversity

Junior Minister for Rural and Community Development and Galway East TD Seán Canney will be guest speaker at the launch of the new Community Plan at noon on Saturday at the Station

Ballyglunin Community Development Chairperson Joyce Laffey explains the future plans for the Ballyglunin area

