Ballygar school wins ‘Ireland’s Fittest’ Connacht Final

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pupils at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál in Ballygar have been crowned Connacht champions in this year’s competition to find Ireland’s Fittest School

The primary school will now join the winner from each of the provincial finals in the grand final in Athlone on May 19th.

Hosted by one of Ireland’s best-known Olympians – sprinter David Gillick – the prize package will include €8,000 worth of sports equipment

Supported by Irish fruit importer Fyffes the competition also promotes healthy eating among young people.