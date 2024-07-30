Ballygar man to do charity cycle with kidney dialysis machine in tow

A Ballygar man says he wants to highlight how organ failure can affect young people, by going on a 240 kilometre cycle with a dialysis machine in tow.

Peter Conboy will set off tomorrow morning at 10.30 from Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where his wife Liz was a patient more than 20 years ago.





She was hit by kidney failure when she was a teenager, and had to go on dialysis before getting a life-changing transplant.

Peter says he has many motivations for his five-day “Cycle of Life” from Dublin to Galway:

