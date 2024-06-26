Ballygar GP warns 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction “only tip of the iceberg”

The 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction reported by the Health Research Board is only the “tip of the iceberg”.

Ballygar’s Dr. Martin Daly says cocaine isn’t a new problem and its increasing prevelance has been flagged for over a decade.





He says it’s become acceptable in every city, town, village and sports club, across all age groups and socio-economic barriers.

But he’s warning our health services are just not equipped to deal with the deluge of people seeking help.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr. Daly said it has a devastating effect on the whole community – and many young people are destroying their opportunities.

