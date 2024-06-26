Ballygar GP warns 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction “only tip of the iceberg”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction reported by the Health Research Board is only the “tip of the iceberg”.
Ballygar’s Dr. Martin Daly says cocaine isn’t a new problem and its increasing prevelance has been flagged for over a decade.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He says it’s become acceptable in every city, town, village and sports club, across all age groups and socio-economic barriers.
But he’s warning our health services are just not equipped to deal with the deluge of people seeking help.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr. Daly said it has a devastating effect on the whole community – and many young people are destroying their opportunities.
The post Ballygar GP warns 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction “only tip of the iceberg” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway President to step down
The University of Galway has announced that Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh is to step down from hi...
Ahascragh native Senator slams Government’s “allergy to science” over dog attacks on livestock
Sheep and dogs will suffer because of the Department of Agriculture’s “allergy to sci...
Killary Adventure Company secures global environment and social responsibility cert
Galway based Killary Adventure Company has been awarded the B Corp cert for global environment an...
Four Galway Science researchers selected for high level industry fellowships
Four Galway researchers are to benefit from a high level Science Foundation Ireland Fellowship Pr...
Minister confirms to Mairead Farrell new laws to deal with 51 week student leases should be in by summer
The Minister for Higher Education has confirmed that Government expects new laws to deal with 51-...
University of Galway SU calls for ban of mandatory 51-week student leases
University of Galway’s Students’ Union is calling on the government to ban mandatory ...
Galway International Arts Festival Box Office opens this morning
The box office for the Galway International Arts Festival will open later this morning (10AM) Sta...
Efforts to save Pieta from closure
Strenuous efforts are being made to save the Pieta House centre in Tuam which is set for closure ...
GRETB wants youth funding restored pre-austerity levels
Ireland’s sixteen Education and Training Boards – including Galway & Roscommon ETB – have cal...