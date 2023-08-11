Ballygar GP Martin Daly asks parents to use the free GP care for under 8s “responsibly”
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leading GP, Ballygar’s Dr Martin Daly, is asking parents to use the free GP care for under 8s “responsibly”.
Free GP visit cards are available for children aged six and seven for the first time from today.
Children under 6 years of age have been eligible since 2015.
Dr. Daly, says there is a capacity crisis in general practice:
