Ballygar Carnival release statement regarding criticism of Wild Youth’s performance
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ballygar Carnival committee has released a statement following a performance by band Wild Youth at the festival.
The band, who represented Ireland at this year’s Eurovision, has been criticised online for being late to the gig, with claims they were intoxicated while performing.
While committee expressed disappointment in the band’s punctuality, it says the band were polite when they arrived.
It says they were unhappy that the band arrived late, and that they did not play for the full 90 minutes set.
However, the statement disputes claims the band were too intoxicated to perform, and it says their behaviour was ‘courteous and polite’
Overall, the committee says they were ‘satisfied’ with the band’s performance, and they have since engaged with its members.
Wild Youth has offered play a free event in Ballygar as a gesture of goodwill, but it was agreed that it would not be possible to make that happen.
The committee finished the statement by thanking people for their support, saying they are looking forward to the 80th Ballygar Carnival next year.
Full statement:
More like this:
Local residents plead for action on “rat run” behind Merlin Park
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local residents are pleading for action on “rat runs”...
Headford locals share concerns with Taoiseach at well-attended public meeting
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Headford got the chance to share their concerns with th...
Affordable homes can’t be ringfenced for Galwegians
Some 30% of homes under any local authority Affordable Housing Scheme will be prioritised for peo...
Watchdog threatens ‘escalatory action’ against Ability West
Ability West has been threatened with “further escalatory action” if it does not overhaul its man...
Estimated electricity bills are a shock for the elderly
Astronomical estimated electricity bills are putting the fear of God into elderly customers, a fo...
Rising star Gilligan makes the headlines at local track
BARRY Geraghty has never won one; Rachael Blackmore and Jack Kennedy have yet to win one, but a t...
Records continue to fall as Utd win on home soil again
Galway United 3 Treaty United 0 GALWAY United remain an act of perfection on their home tur...
Talented Galway girls too powerful for the Lilywhites
Galway 3-11 Kildare 1-8 By Kevin Egan at Pearse Park THERE may be lingering disappointme...
Artists invited to apply for Studio Mór residencies
Studio Mór is a supported art studio in Oranmore village that operates alongside the Brothers of ...