Ballygar Carnival release statement regarding criticism of Wild Youth’s performance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ballygar Carnival committee has released a statement following a performance by band Wild Youth at the festival.

The band, who represented Ireland at this year’s Eurovision, has been criticised online for being late to the gig, with claims they were intoxicated while performing.

While committee expressed disappointment in the band’s punctuality, it says the band were polite when they arrived.

It says they were unhappy that the band arrived late, and that they did not play for the full 90 minutes set.

However, the statement disputes claims the band were too intoxicated to perform, and it says their behaviour was ‘courteous and polite’

Overall, the committee says they were ‘satisfied’ with the band’s performance, and they have since engaged with its members.

Wild Youth has offered play a free event in Ballygar as a gesture of goodwill, but it was agreed that it would not be possible to make that happen.

The committee finished the statement by thanking people for their support, saying they are looking forward to the 80th Ballygar Carnival next year.

Full statement: