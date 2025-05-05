Ballyforan facility seen as a game-changer for tourism along Galway/Roscommon border

A ONE million euro plus Greenway route through a famous bog close to Ballyforan village on the Galway/Roscommon border was officially opened recently by Minister of State, Alan Dillon.

The 3.1 kilometre Ballyforan Greenway is a shared walkway and cycleway loop through a section of the 250-acre Derryfada Bog which takes in parts of Galway and Roscommon.

The Greenway project – on the Bord na Móna owned bog – has been funded mainly from the EU’s Just Transition Fund, which was set up to assist areas most affected by the ‘move away’ from peat based electricity generation.

Local public representatives have welcomed the Greenway project, describing it as ‘a game-changer’ for the community in the greater Ballyforan area.

Athleague councillor, Dominick Connolly, told the Connacht Tribune, that the Greenway was already attracting hundreds of visitors to the area.

“It really is a wonderful facility for the area which will be a tremendous boost for the local community. The local committee [The Ballyforan Area Transition Team, BATT] has really worked hard to make this happen over the past five years,” said Cllr. Connolly.

The BATT committee are raising €150,000 as part of the local contribution required to see the €1.1 million project through and have now launched a dedicated ‘Sponsors Wall’ at the site.

Bricks can be purchased at €250 a go, containing two lines of text with the name and townland of the donor, or the donor’s family, to be inscribed on each brick.

Minister of State at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Alan Dillon, praised the voluntary efforts and dedication of the local community when officially opening the Greenway on Friday last.

Following the opening, Minister Dillon, then officially launched the Ballyforan Feasibility Study in the local hall which sets out a roadmap for the village’s future in terms of services and viability.

The Greenway development, first mooted back in 2020, took eight months to construct and also includes a 20-space car-park. It is expected to be used by walkers, joggers, cyclist and tourists.

Newly elected Roscommon Senator Gareth Scahill, who attended last Friday’s opening of the Greenway, told the Connacht Tribune that the project was a fitting reward for the efforts of the local community in sustaining and growing their own area.

“I think that anyone who was here last Friday will have seen how well this project has turned out – it is a credit to all involved and is worthy of all the support that it gets,” said Senator Scahill.

The EU Just Transition Fund (EUJTF), co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union, aims ‘to establish sustainable ways of supporting the livelihoods of communities around Ireland’s raised bogs, while helping those natural habitats to recover and thrive’.

■ Anyone wishing to purchase a fund-raising brick for the Ballyforan Greenway can do by visiting: https://www.idonate.ie/forms/BallyforanGreenway

Pictured at the official opening of the Ballyforan Greenway were, left to right: Cllr. Gareth Scahill with his daughter, Kate; Cllr. Dominick Connolly; Minister of State, Alan Dillon TD, who officially opened the Greenway; and Cllr. Valerie Duffy.