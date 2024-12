A Ballyconneely farmer is facing an estimated €7,000 financial loss after a dog attack on his flock of sheep.

Tommy Coneys went to check on his flock of inlamb ewes on Sunday morning last, to find several of them had been attacked, with others chased off a cliff

Tommy says ten of his flock have died, and there’s a high possibility that a further 30 will miscarraige from injuries

Speaking to John Morley, Tommy urged people to consider buying and owning a dog very carefully: