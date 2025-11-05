  • Services

Ballybrit IPAS centre among those with fire safety concerns

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An IPAS centre in Ballybrit is among dozens where fire safety concerns have been uncovered.

An internal inspection has highlighted serious risks in several buildings around the country, according to The Irish Times.

At the Ballybrit centre, fire doors were constantly being propped open by residents during the inspection.

More than 50 centres run by the International Protection Accommodation Services have been flagged for fire safety breaches.

Inspectors found fire doors propped open, blocked escape routes, and overcrowded rooms.

In one evacuation drill, it took half an hour for just 11 people to leave the building, according to the Irish Times.

The Department of Justice says many of the issues have since been fixed, but campaigners say the findings highlight long-standing safety and welfare concerns in the asylum system.

They’re calling for urgent investment to ensure all accommodation meets basic fire safety standards.

