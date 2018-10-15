Ballybane ranked at bottom of litter league survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballybane in the city has been described as ‘seriously littered’ in the latest survey by Irish Business Against Litter – IBAL.

The summer survey shows Ballybane is at the bottom of the rankings of 40 towns and cities, while overall the city has been described as ‘moderately littered’.

The survey found that residential areas in Ballybane such as Castlepark and Sliabh Rua were both ‘litter blackspots’ and communal areas had the most of the litter.

Also, the surrounding area around St. Brigid’s Church was ‘badly let down by the shrubbery areas’ and while there was some evidence of maintenance in Ballybane village, the survey stated judges could not ignore the discarded furniture.

In the county, Ballinasloe improved its ranking and is designated as ‘Clean to European Norms’, with particular praise for The Famine Remembrance Park.

