Ballybane Public Library to hold community information morning

Ballybane Public Library will tomorrow (Feb 22nd) hold a community information morning about activities and clubs for retired people.

The event will aim to inform people about what’s available in the Ballybane area.





Groups such as the Renmore Active Retirement Association, Ard Family Resource Centre in Doughiska and Ballybane Resource Centre will be in attendance

The event will be held at the library from half ten to half twelve tomorrow.

Manager of Ballybane Public Library, Lisa Martin, says the event was organised in response to strong public interest:

