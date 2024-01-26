Ballybane event kickstarts independent information campaign on upcoming referendums
Chair of the independent Electoral Commission, Ms Justice Marie Baker, has been meeting with the Traveller community in Ballybane in the past hour.
The event is kickstarting a national independent information campaign on the upcoming referendums on March 8th.
It aims to provide information in a clear and objective way – and advise people how to distinguish fact from opinion.
Galway Traveller Movement is also using today to encourage the community to get involved, and have their voice heard by casting their votes.
David Nevin has been speaking to Ms. Justice Marie Baker.
Leeanna Ward of Galway Traveller Movement says community turnout for voting tends to be low.
She says there’s a number of reasons – including that many Travellers feel that local representatives have failed to work on their behalf in any meaningful way
But Leeanna says it’s important that everyone uses their vote as a voice.
